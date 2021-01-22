Poole deaths: Man and woman found in house
A man and a woman have been found dead at a house in Poole.
Their bodies were discovered at an address in Dorchester Road, Upton, at 9:15 GMT on Thursday, following reports about concerns for their welfare.
Officers are looking into the circumstances surrounding their deaths, which are being treated as unexplained.
Dorset Police said the two people were known to each other and no-one else was being sought in connection with their deaths.
The next of kin for one of the deceased has been informed. Inquiries continue to locate the next of kin for the second person, the force said.
The coroner has been notified but formal identification has not yet taken place.
