BBC News

Covid: BIC in Bournemouth transformed into vaccination hub

Published
image captionThe BIC's Purbeck Hall is usually used for concerts and other large events

A Bournemouth concert venue has been transformed into a large Covid vaccination hub.

The Bournemouth International Centre (BIC) - which also hosts ice skating and other large events - will be used to vaccinate up to 9,000 people a week.

Dorset HealthCare said planning to convert the BIC into a vaccine centre started in November and had been "an enormous undertaking".

It was one of 10 new mass vaccination sites to open in England on Monday.

Staff and volunteers will run the centre for 12 hours a day, seven days a week.

Frontline workers and people aged 80 and over were the first to receive the jab at the new clinic.

image captionNursing director Dawn Dawson told the BBC she was proud of how the BIC had been transformed

Dawn Dawson, Dorset HealthCare's director of nursing, therapies and quality, said: "It's been a really tough 10 months for the NHS so to be here today doing something that's going help us get through the pandemic... is absolutely fantastic."

She added that people should not turn up at the BIC before they have received a letter inviting them to be vaccinated.

The government has promised that all over-70s, the extremely clinically vulnerable and frontline health and care workers - about 15 million people - will be offered a jab by mid-February.

Related Topics

  • Bournemouth
  • Coronavirus vaccines

More on this story

  • Covid: 10 new mass vaccination centres to open in England

    Published
    1 day ago

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.

© 2021 BBC. The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Read about our approach to external linking.