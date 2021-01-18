'Missed diagnosis' led to Bournemouth mum's death two days after birth
A first-time mother died from an undiagnosed condition two days after giving birth, an inquest has heard.
Silvia Ivankova, 28, died at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital on 13 December 2018 from the effects of a tear of the aorta - a principal blood vessel.
A midwife told the hearing she felt her concerns about Ms Ivankova's chest pain were ignored by emergency doctors.
However, Dorset coroner Rachael Griffin said the "missed diagnosis" was "reasonable" in the circumstances.
She recorded a conclusion of death by natural causes.
Ms Ivankova, from Bournemouth, suffered sudden pains in her chest and back on 10 December 2018, the inquest heard.
She was examined at the Royal Bournemouth Hospital where she was initially assumed to be in labour and fit for discharge, Ms Griffin said.
However, a second midwife, who re-examined Ms Ivankova, "believed that the chest pain was not due to the labour", the coroner added.
The midwife raised concerns with emergency department doctors but "felt that she was not listened to", Ms Griffin said.
Ms Ivankova was admitted to Poole Hospital where her daughter was safely delivered the following day.
But she collapsed at home on 13 December during a Skype call with her mother and died later in hospital.
The coroner said the new mother would probably have survived if her aortic dissection - a naturally-occurring disease - had been diagnosed.
However, she said the condition was very rare and the picture was complicated by the pregnancy.
She concluded: "I am satisfied that it was reasonable for the doctors not to consider it as a differential diagnosis. There is no evidence of neglect."
Ms Griffin expressed her "deepest sympathies" to Ms Ivankova's partner, Ben Clark, who she said had raised concerns about the death.
University Hospitals Dorset NHS Foundation Trust said it would carefully consider the coroner's findings.