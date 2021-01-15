Wimborne Militia Facebook accounts deactivated for second time
The Facebook accounts of historical re-enactors have been disabled for a second time - weeks after a battle with Facebook over apparently being mistaken for US right-wing militia.
Five members of Dorset's Wimborne Militia had their accounts blocked in December, leaving them unable to post photos and content.
Member Chris Brown said they were "miffed" after being barred again.
Facebook said they had been restored after being "restricted in error".
In August, the social media platform began taking down or restricting accounts backing right-wing conspiracies and US militia groups.
It also suspended the account of outgoing US president Donald Trump, following the attack on the Capitol building in Washington DC.
The Wimborne Militia, which currently has about 60 members and recreates historical events such as the 1685 Monmouth Rebellion, is well known at local events.
Member and town crier Chris Brown said the accounts were unfrozen following media coverage last month, but had since been disabled for a second time for "continuous breaches of community guidelines".
"We're all a bit miffed - we were under the impression it wouldn't happen again.
"We try and do as much as we can to be part of the community, posting about crime prevention and looking after each other, so its a bit of a blow it's happened again."
"There's no route in to talk to them [Facebook] about it."
A Facebook spokesperson said: "Some of the access on a few of these accounts were restricted in error and have now been restored.
"We're very sorry for any upset this has caused and we've taken extra steps to prevent this happening again."
It said people who believe accounts have been wrongly disabled can go through its online help centre.
