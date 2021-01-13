Man found dead after fire at Shaftesbury retirement flats
A man has been found dead after a fire at a block of retirement flats.
Four fire crews were called to an upper floor flat at John Shoobridge Court in Bleke Street, Shaftesbury, at 23:50 GMT on Sunday.
Dorset Police said the deceased occupant had not yet been identified and the fire was not thought to be suspicious.
Housing 21, which operates the property, said it was "deeply saddened by the death of one of our residents".
The housing provider said it was assisting an investigation and was providing support to other residents.
