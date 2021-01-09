Poole's nautical road decorations spark mixed views
Nautical road decorations have sparked a mixed response in a Dorset town.
The series of seashells and dolphins have been painted along a stretch of the A350 in Poole at Barbers Piles.
Some residents were baffled, calling them an "unnecessary distraction" but others have welcomed them as they "brighten up a dull road".
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council said they were part of a "wider scheme of art, wayfinding and public realm improvements".
Photos of the decorations posted on a residents' Facebook group have attracted numerous comments, with some describing them as "a waste of money", "tacky" and "utter madness".
But others have welcomed the decorations, Lucy Geary said: "I like them, but perhaps it would have been better to put them in a pedestrian only [area] rather than on this road which could cause confusion."
Another added: "Anything that cheers some people up during these strange, horrible times is not a waste of money to me."
The council said the graphics, created by Designers Dallas-Pierce-Quintero, form part of the £9.6m Townside and Hunger Hill improvement scheme.
Councillor Mike Greene, BCP Council's transport and and sustainability chief, said: "The public art will create a new sense of intrigue, engagement and place, giving residents and visitors alike the opportunity to find out more about what makes the town so special."
Two new sculptures are also set to be installed in the spring. One in West Quay Road will feature six stainless steel birds in flight, the second at Hunger Hill will be based on a rope knot made from steel and lit by LED lighting.