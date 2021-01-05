Portland seal pup dies from suspected boat propeller injuries
A seal pup thought to have been hit by a boat propeller off the Dorset coast has been put down because its injuries were so severe.
The pup was rescued by RSPCA officers and The Portland Bill coastguard rescue team from Portland Bill on Sunday.
The charity said it had to be put to sleep as it "would not have recovered" from its deep infected wounds.
This was the fourth injured pup found in the area to be put down recently according to the wildlife charity.