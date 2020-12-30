Covid-19: Restrictions tightened across Dorset
The whole of Dorset will be subject to tougher coronavirus restrictions from Thursday after a rise in infections.
Areas run by Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council will be moved from tier two to tier four, which includes a "stay at home" order.
Dorset Council has moved to tier three, meaning pubs and restaurants will be shut except for takeaways.
Sam Crowe, director of public health for Dorset and BCP councils, said the changes were "essential".
Mr Crowe said tier two restrictions had not been enough to keep the virus from spreading.
'Support our economy'
"The number of positive cases of Covid-19 across the Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole area has risen significantly over the last week," he said.
"Our infection rates have risen in people over the age of 60, which is putting increased pressure on already stretched NHS services.
"Making sacrifices now means we could prevent an even larger spike in January."
Councillor Nicola Greene, who is in charge of BCP Council's response to Covid, said the news would be "very difficult for very many people".
"We know our local businesses have been suffering greatly in recent months, and would urge them to visit our website for details of our grant schemes," she added.
"We will also be pressing the government for further information on funding and support available to support our economy, in particular our retail and hospitality sectors."