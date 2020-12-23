Dorset knob shop in Morcombelake to close
- Published
The bakery behind the famous Dorset knob biscuit has announced it is closing its shop in the village where it was established more than a century ago.
Moores Biscuits said sales at its Morcombelake shop had been declining and it was switching to online sales.
The company has been in the village since 1880 although it had moved manufacturing to Bridport in 2007.
A statement said the company had to "move with the times".
It said the closure would tie in with the retirement of the current shopkeeper and the company would continue a small retail offering at its premises in Bridport.
The thrice-baked biscuits have seen a revival in popularity due to annual knob-eating and throwing competitions held in the county.
This year's knob-eating competition was held online due to coronavirus restrictions.
It was won by Kate Scott, from Shaftesbury, who necked eight-and-a-half knobs to claim the crown.
Sister event, the Dorset knob-throwing festival, has been postponed until 2021.
Entrants in that competition would normally gather in a field to toss the bun-shaped confections as far as possible.
Dorset knob explainer
- The biscuits have been made by Moores of Morecombelake for more than 140 years
- Originally, they were made from leftover bread dough with added butter and sugar, hand-rolled and left to dry in the dying heat of the oven
- It is thought their name comes from the hand-sewn Dorset knob buttons that were also made locally
- They can be eaten with Blue Vinny cheese, dipped in tea or cider, or taken with honey and cream - known locally as thunder and lightning