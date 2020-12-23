Poole man released without charge over woman's death
A 46-year-old man arrested over the death of a woman has been released from under investigation without charge.
Paramedics alerted police to the death of the woman, 44, at a property in Cashmoor Close in Poole, on 6 December.
Dorset Police had previously arrested the man on suspicion of murder.
Despite an initial post-mortem examination the force said the cause of death has still "not been fully ascertained", and continues to be treated as unexplained.
They added there is nothing to suggest the death is suspicious at this stage, and detectives will continue to liaise with the pathologist pending further testing.