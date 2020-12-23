Man admits causing Bournemouth car park one-punch death
- Published
A man has admitted fatally punching another man after an argument in a Bournemouth car park.
Stephen Jeffries, 59, was found with a head injury at The Avenue car park on 13 September and died two days later in hospital.
Carl Woolley, 33 and of no fixed address, pleaded guilty to manslaughter at a hearing at Bournemouth Crown Court.
Prosecutors accepted the plea and did not seek a trial on a charge of murder.
Dorset Police said that, prior to the assault, Mr Jeffries had been involved in a "verbal altercation" with a group of people close to the Flirt Cafe in The Triangle.
Woolley, who was part of the group, followed Mr Jeffries as he walked away and punched him in the face, causing him to collapse.
Woolley presented himself to officers at the scene on the morning after the attack and told them he was responsible.
Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "Carl Woolley admitted assaulting Mr Jeffries from the outset of this investigation and his guilty plea reflects this.
"This was a tragic incident where just one punch sadly led to the death of Mr Jeffries."
Woolley is due to be sentenced on 29 January.