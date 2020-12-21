Bird flu: Flock culled following H5N8 tests in north Dorset
- Published
An outbreak of avian influenza has been confirmed in a poultry flock in the north of Dorset.
Dorset Council said tests on a "small number" of dead chickens showed they had the H5N8 strain of the disease.
The remaining birds were culled and a 3km (2 mile) protection zone set up around the affected premises.
Since 14 December strict biosecurity regulations have been in place following a number of outbreaks throughout England.
The council said a "small number" of chickens had died suddenly so were tested for bird flu and the small number of remaining birds at the premises have been humanely culled.
Officials are working with properties within the protection zone to check on any birds kept outdoors to offer advice and guidance.
The council has not confirmed if the outbreak was on a commercial farm or among domestically-reared chickens.
Trading standards officer, Neil Martin, said: "Due to the increase in cases of Avian Influenza (bird flu) found in both wild birds and commercial poultry flocks, additional rules were brought in to prevent further spread of the disease.
"The risk to human health at this time has been confirmed as low and it is safe to eat poultry products."
Following an increases in cases of H5N8 bird flu nationally, an Avian Influenza Prevention Zone (AIPZ) was put in place across England meaning all commercial and domestic bird keepers are required by law to take a range of biosecurity precautions including keeping their birds indoors.
There are numerous strains of bird flu. Most are low risk to humans, or are not easily caught and spread by humans.
Members of the public are also advised not to touch dead or visibly sick wild birds to prevent spreading the disease.
In November, mute swans and a Canada goose tested positive for the H5N8 strain on the Fleet at Weymouth, including Abbotsbury Swannery.
Follow BBC South on Facebook, Twitter, or Instagram. Send your story ideas to south.newsonline@bbc.co.uk.