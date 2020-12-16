David Thomson death: Two men cleared of murder
- Published
Two men have been cleared of murdering a 32-year-old man who was found with a head injury at a property in Dorset.
David Thomson suffered the injury in Dorchester Road, Weymouth, on 4 April. He died in hospital the following day.
Mark Bosworth, 47, from Weymouth, was cleared of murder but a jury at Winchester Crown Court could not reach a verdict on a manslaughter charge. His case has been adjourned for a retrial.
Daniel Ribton, 41, was cleared of both murder and manslaughter.
Mr Ribton, from Weymouth as well, was also found not guilty of attempted grievous bodily in relation to an alleged assault of a woman in her 30s who police said did not require hospital treatment.