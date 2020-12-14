Man jailed over fatal multiple-car crash in Dorset
A driver has been jailed after causing a four-vehicle crash which claimed the life of an 84-year-old man.
Harvey Amey, 21, had overtaken a caravan when he hit a car queuing behind a vehicle to turn right causing the chain of collisions, police said.
Raymond Pike died after the crash on the B3092 between Blandford and Wimborne on 28 May 2018.
Amey, of Trowbridge, Wiltshire, was jailed for six months after admitting causing death by careless driving.
Dorset Police said Amey, who was driving a Vauxhall Corsa, collided with a Mini in a line of queuing cars before swerving right into the path of a Renault Clio travelling in the opposite direction.
The Clio was caused to spin into a Land Rovery Discovery which had been travelling behind Amey's Corsa.
Mr Pike, who was a passenger in the Clio, suffered fractured ribs and a collapsed lung. He died in hospital months later.
The driver of the Mini also sustained head and shoulder injuries.
PC Jay Griffin, of Dorset Police's traffic unit, said: "Harvey Amey carried out a poorly-judged overtake near to another junction on a busy 60mph road.
"His actions that day led to devastating consequences and Raymond Pike's family lost a much loved husband, father and grandfather.
"Our thoughts remain with them all."
