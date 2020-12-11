Coronavirus: Case rates in Dorset
Here are the latest rates of cases of Covid-19 in Dorset.
The figures are the number of infections per 100,000 people in the seven days up to and including 6 December.
The breakdown of the figures by local authority area is:
- Dorset - 41.2 (down from 43.6)
- Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole - 63.7 (down from 84.0)
For comparison, the figure for England is 156.2 (up from 154.2).
The coronavirus, which causes the respiratory disease known as Covid-19, was first confirmed in the UK at the end of January.
Figures were updated on 10 December and come from the government's coronavirus dashboard.
