Bournemouth Travelodge murder suspect held under Mental Health Act
- Published
A man arrested on suspicion of murdering a hotel receptionist has been detained under the Mental Health Act.
The victim, a woman in her 20s, was found dead at the Travelodge in Christchurch Road, Bournemouth, on Wednesday morning.
Her death was caused by "multiple blunt force injury", Dorset Police said.
A 32-year-old man from Bournemouth was held on suspicion of murder. He has now been transferred to the care of mental health services for an initial 28 days.
The force said its investigation was ongoing and the hotel would remain cordoned off while officers continued to investigate.
Det Ch Insp Jez Noyce said: "Our thoughts continue to remain with the victim's family and everyone who has been affected by this terribly sad incident."