Poole's Twin Sails Bridge repairs halted after problems
- Published
Final repairs to a fault that emerged two years ago on Poole's Twin Sails Bridge have been halted amid technical problems.
The bridge linking Poole and Hamworthy had been closed to traffic since Monday to allow a new pin and bearing to be installed in its lifting mechanism.
However, contractors hit difficulties when trying to attach the new parts.
The council said the lifting leaves can continue to operate at a reduced speed until a solution is found.
The £37m bridge, which opened in 2012, was closed for a month in November 2018 when it began making "grating sounds".
It has since undergone several stages of repairs.
Specially manufactured steel components, weighing almost half a tonne, were installed to replace the defective pin and bearing at the end of last year, but a review found parts in the second cylinder also needed replacing.
A spokesman said: "During this week's planned works to install the replacement pin and bearing within the second cylinder on Twin Sails Bridge, our contractors encountered problems threading the new assembly onto the cylinder rod end.
"Despite a huge effort by the team to resolve this issue, rather than force the thread and risk potential damage, the decision has been made to halt the works and reassess the situation."
When it first opened, the bridge was beset with defects, including sections of the road falling off as it was raised.
Last year it emerged that Borough of Poole council, which was abolished in April 2019, had spent nearly £1.3m keeping the bridge operational - £500,000 more than budgeted.
Along with nearby Poole Bridge, Twin Sails allows drivers to avoid a six-mile detour, and it enables boats to pass between Holes Bay and Poole Bay.