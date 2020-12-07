Poole's Twin Sails Bridge to be repaired two years after fault
- Published
Poole's Twin Sails lifting bridge is undergoing final repairs, more than two years after a fault developed with its lifting mechanism.
The bridge linking Poole and Hamworthy was closed for a month in November 2018 when it began making "grating sounds".
It has since undergone several stages of repairs and run at a reduced speed.
During the final phase, the bridge will be closed to motor vehicles and marine traffic for a week while a new pin and bearing are installed.
A spokesman for Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole Council said the Hamworthy side of the bridge had been operating in "single-cylinder mode with a reduced lifting speed" since a second pin and bearing were removed in May.
"The forthcoming closure will allow the installation of a replacement pin and bearing and return the bridge to full operational order," the spokesman added.
The latest phase of work is being carried out to prevent a repeat of the defect that forced the bridge to close in 2018.
Specially manufactured steel components, weighing almost half a tonne, were installed to replace the defective pin and bearing at the end of last year but a review found some parts in the second cylinder also needed replacing.
Back Water Channel is closed to marine traffic until 06:30 GMT on Monday 14 December.
Motor vehicles will be unable to use the bridge until 17:00 on Friday 11 December, although pedestrians and cyclists will still be able to cross.
The council said the work could not be completed during lockdown because of third-party dredging works.
The £37m bridge opened in 2012 and was initially beset with defects including sections of the road falling off as it was raised.
The bridge and nearby Poole Bridge allow drivers to avoid a six-mile detour and enables boats to pass between Holes Bay and Poole Bay.