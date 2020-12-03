Wedding ring lost by husband found on Dorset beach
- Published
A husband who lost his platinum wedding ring in 2015 can finally breathe a sigh of relief thanks to workmen replacing groynes on the Dorset coast.
Bournemouth Christchurch and Poole Council (BCP) appealed on Monday to find the owner of the ring in an online post shared more than 50,000 times.
It was seen by Jo Francis, from Suffolk, who recognised it as the ring her husband Alex lost in Christchurch.
She said they were both "quite emotional" at it being found.
BCP Council posted an image of the ring after it was found among timber groynes which were being replaced at the end of their 25-year lifespan as part of a £1.9m coastal defence programme.
Mrs Francis said she was able to identify the ring from its inscription of the word "forever".
The couple, who married in 2004, were regular visitors to Christchurch but were "gutted" when Mr Francis lost the ring during a half-term trip in October 2015.
Whilst excavating a timber groyne our team found what we think is a gent’s platinum wedding band. We’d love to reunite it with its owner if possible.— BCP Council (@BCPCouncil) November 30, 2020
If you think it might be yours email coastal@bcpcouncil.gov.uk and tell us what the inscription says to claim it. pic.twitter.com/CwjUHfiRnJ
Mrs Francis said: "I can't tell you how excited we are that Alex's ring has been found. It has made our daughters and wider family smile so much to get this news and if it can make anyone else smile during these difficult times that's got to be a good thing.
"We've been married 16 years and planned to wear our matching rings forever. We are both quite emotional now that Alex will be able to wear his again."
Julian Wyatt, of contractors Suttle Projects, spotted the ring and said he was "over the moon" that the owners had been found.
"It's a happy ending, albeit five years in the waiting," he added.
"The odds were against us definitely, so the outcome is even more pleasing."