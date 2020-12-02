Fire crew helps catch robbery suspect on roof in Bournemouth
Firefighters were called upon to help apprehend an armed robbery suspect from the roof of a house in Bournemouth.
Dorset Police firearms officers descended on the house in Charminster after a man and woman were robbed in the street at 18:45 GMT on Tuesday.
Two suspects were arrested inside and a turntable ladder was used to reach a third who was spotted on the roof.
Two men, aged 23 and 24, and a 15-year-old boy, all from Bournemouth, are being held on suspicion of robbery.
Dorset Police Firearms Unit tweeted photos of the unfolding drama, saying the third suspect had been spotted by a police helicopter.
Officers said the situation was resolved safely and thanked Dorset and Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service for "giving us a bunk up".
The fire service confirmed it was called by police just before 19:45 for a "rescue at height".
Two fire engines, a technical rescue team and an aerial ladder platform all attended and the final suspect and police officers were brought to the ground at 20:45.
Dorset Police would not confirm the type of weapon used in the alleged robbery or say what was stolen.