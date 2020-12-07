Poole man released by police after woman's sudden death
A 46-year-old man arrested on suspicion of murder after the death of a woman has been released under investigation.
Paramedics alerted police to the death at a property on Cashmoor Close in Poole, Dorset, just after 05:30 GMT on Sunday.
Dorset Police said the 44-year-old woman's death was "unexplained" following an initial post-mortem examination and officers were continuing to investigate.
Her family has been informed.
The force has appealed for anyone with information to get in touch.