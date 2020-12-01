BBC News

Fontmell Magna road sign riddled with 'gun-shots'

A road sign has been found reportedly peppered with gun-shots near a village.

The damage, apparently from a firearm, was reported at 11:15 GMT on Monday on Mill Street near Fontmell Magna, Dorset Police said.

The force said it could not determine the type of weapon used, adding that only a couple of shots out of several hundred had fully penetrated the sign.

Police said patrols in the area would be increased and witnesses should report any suspicious activity.

