Fontmell Magna road sign riddled with 'gun-shots'
A road sign has been found reportedly peppered with gun-shots near a village.
The damage, apparently from a firearm, was reported at 11:15 GMT on Monday on Mill Street near Fontmell Magna, Dorset Police said.
The force said it could not determine the type of weapon used, adding that only a couple of shots out of several hundred had fully penetrated the sign.
Police said patrols in the area would be increased and witnesses should report any suspicious activity.