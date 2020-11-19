West Bay final phase of flood defence works to start
The final part of a scheme to protect Dorset's West Bay from flooding will begin on 30 November.
Works to the River Brit riverbank will improve protection to West Bay Holiday Park and West Bay.
Construction is expected to take 16 weeks and involves driving in a sheet pile wall and re-profiling the riverbank.
Work is being timed to cause the least disruption to West Bay and the Parkdean Resorts holiday park operations.
Dorset Council's environment councillor Ray Bryan said: "Dorset Council engineers have worked hard to gain the remaining consent approvals, procure designers and contractors and finalised the construction package in the last four to five months."
The project is being managed and carried out by Dorset Council in collaboration with Parkdean Resort, the Environment Agency, engineering designers Jacobs and contractors Suttle Projects.
Works are due to be completed by March 2021.