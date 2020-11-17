Chickerell fire: Bin collections resume after lorries destroyed
- Published
Rubbish collections that had to be cancelled when 16 bin lorries were destroyed by fire have resumed after a replacement fleet was hired.
Dorset Council said some services would be reinstated on Tuesday after it found replacement vehicles. All schedules will return to normal from Wednesday.
The council said the cause of the fire would not be known for several days.
Twenty-one bin lorries and maintenance vehicles were destroyed or badly damaged.
The council said the cost of the damage was expected to be several million pounds.
It said there would be no recycling collections on Tuesday but rubbish, food and garden waste collections would take place as usual.
All recycling and refuse collections would return to normal by Wednesday, it said.
Households that did not receive a collection on Monday or Tuesday should store their waste and put it out on the next appropriate collection day.
Affected residents who are unable to store refuse at home can take it to the tip but the authority warned lockdown was still in place and there would likely be queues.
"We recommend storing your waste at home if it isn't presenting a risk to health or injury, and only use a recycling centre if you absolutely must at this time," a spokesman said.