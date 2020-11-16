Chickerell fire: Bin collections stopped after lorries destroyed
A clean-up operation is under way after a blaze ripped through a council depot, destroying 21 bin lorries and maintenance vehicles.
Rubbish collections have been suspended in Weymouth and Portland following the blaze in Chickerell Road on Sunday.
Dorset Council said the cost of the damage was expected to be several million pounds.
The council said it was trying to hire replacement vehicles so collections could resume as soon as possible.
Affected residents who are unable to store refuse at home can take it to the tip but the authority warned lockdown was still in place and there would likely be queues.
"We recommend storing your waste at home if it isn't presenting a risk to health or injury, and only use a recycling centre if you absolutely must at this time," a spokesman said.
The authority said the cause of the fire would not be known for several days.
Once given the all-clear by the fire service and insurers, the burnt-out vehicles are due to be removed.
Customer services councillor Jill Haynes said: "The loss of so many vehicles will inevitably impact our ability to deal with Weymouth and Portland's waste over the coming days, but officers are working hard to get alternative plans into place.
"Please bear with us while we get to grips with the challenges this incident presents."