Eype rock fall: Cliff on South West Coast Path collapses
- Published
A section of cliff on a coastal path popular with walkers has collapsed.
The large rock fall at Eype, near West Bay in Dorset, happened late on Saturday, days after officials warned that a 90m (295ft) crack had made the area "extremely dangerous".
A fence has been erected around the damaged area and the South West Coast Path, which runs along the top of the cliff, has been diverted.
Cliff-top walkers and beachgoers have been urged to avoid the damaged area.
Dorset Council ordered the closure of a 200m (660ft) stretch of the cliff-top last week after it began showing signs of collapse.
In a statement, it said the rock fall, which happened amid heavy rain and strong winds, had been expected.
It added: "An alternative path that takes people away from the fall has been kindly provided by Highlands End Holiday Park.
"Walkers must read the on-site information, not climb over the barriers and follow this path.
"The cliff is still falling and unstable."