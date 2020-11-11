Poole tower blocks £3.8m cladding removal works agreed
Cladding at two tower blocks is to be replaced at a cost of £3.8m, a council has agreed.
The cladding at Poole's Sterte Court is different from that used on Grenfell, where 72 people died in a fire in 2017, but has a similar flammability rating.
Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole (BCP) Council's cabinet has approved the budget for the works.
"You cannot put a price on safety," said portfolio holder for homes Robert Lawton.
The authority also approved a bid to the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) for a government grant towards the works, and the waiver of the right to charge leaseholders the cost of the works which may otherwise be recoverable.
The reasons for this were set out in a confidential paper regarding leaseholder recharging.
'Never live with ourselves'
A report, discussed by cabinet members on Wednesday, said the approval of the cash would "enable the timely refitting of an appropriate cladding system to the current accommodation blocks, mitigating ongoing known fire safety and workmanship risks".
It said the works would ensure the cladding was compliant with building regulations and would "help address the national fire safety agenda of improving fire safety standards across homes for residents" in the council area.
Mr Lawton told the meeting: "You cannot put a price on safety... We would never be able to live with ourselves if any incident occurred which cost people's live."