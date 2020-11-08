Swimmer dies after Studland sea rescue
- Published
A swimmer has died after being pulled out of the sea by rescue teams off the Dorset coast.
Emergency services were called to reports of two people getting into difficulty in the water off Ferry Road in Studland on Friday evening.
Swanage Coastguard Rescue Team rescued a man in his 60s but he died a the scene. A second man who made it ashore has been taken to hospital.
The death is not being treated as suspicious.
The coastguard said both men "were given urgent medical treatment on the beach".
It added: "Sadly despite the efforts of all those attending one male sadly passed away... our thoughts are with the family and friends."