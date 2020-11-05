Bridport couple become Mr and Mrs White-Christmas
- Published
A couple from Bridport have become Mr and Mrs White-Christmas after tying the knot in a pre-lockdown wedding.
Tilly Christmas and Kieran White, who met at school aged 12, married at the Roman Baths in Bath on Tuesday.
Mrs White-Christmas, 20, said: "I wanted to keep the name going. It just so happens the man I am marrying has the perfect surname to go with it."
Their original plans to get married in July at another venue were postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Business student Mrs White-Christmas said: "It took us time to twig that our surnames came together as White-Christmas.
"We first realised at our secondary school prom when our friend uploaded pictures to social media using #WhiteChristmas."
The couples wedding service was performed beside the Great Bath, with a reception for 15 guests.
Under England's new four-week lockdown, weddings are not allowed to take place apart from in exceptional circumstances.
