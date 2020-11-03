Dorchester rape: Adrian Cordery jailed for attack on school field
A man who raped a 15-year-old girl at knifepoint on a school field has been jailed.
Adrian Cordery, 33, grabbed his victim from behind as she walked home in Dorchester on 5 December last year.
He then dragged her to the grounds of St Osmund's Middle School and violently attacked her.
Cordery was found guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court of rape. He was sentenced to 15 years in prison with an extended licence period of eight years.
Prosecutor Barry McElduff said Cordery, who was also found guilty of threatening the girl with a knife, had planned the attack.
This was evidenced by him bringing a weapon with him and choosing a location where he knew he was unlikely to be disturbed, he said.
The barrister said the violence used against the victim was "extreme in nature" and she was left feeling "degraded and humiliated" after she was forced to run home half-naked to her family home.
In a recording of a victim impact statement played to the court, the girl said she was suicidal after the attack and has since suffered with panic attacks, nightmares, and flashbacks.
Cordery initially admitted to the crime but changed his plea, resulting in a trial which his victim said prolonged her anxiety.
'Chilling'
The defendant was caught after police scoured CCTV and his image was recognised by an officer who had been to school with him years earlier.
DNA tests then conclusively proved that Cordery was the attacker.
Passing sentence, Judge Brian Forster QC said the circumstances of the rape were "shocking" and that Cordery had identified his victim as "a target".
"You chose your moment to attack," the judge told the defendant.
"You dragged her from the path and into the quiet and an unlit area of the school field.
"You held a knife to her throat - one can only imagine that chilling moment."
He added: "Every aspect of her life has been touched, changed and affected by your actions."