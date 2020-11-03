Covid lockdown: Bournemouth's Christmas igloos and market cancelled
Bournemouth's Christmas market has been cancelled in response to the second coronavirus lockdown.
It had already been significantly scaled back with the ice rink and Christmas tree wonderland removed.
The number of open-air market stalls had been halved, covered domes for groups of six and contact tracing provision had been arranged.
However, BCP Council said even the diminished event was "no longer viable under a national lockdown".
The authority said it hoped to look at "options that could allow us to put on some kind of offering from early December - but only if it is safe and majority of businesses are able to open".
Seventa Events, who were due to run the market, said staff were in the process of contacting those who had made bookings to offer refunds.
The event at Bournemouth Square had been set to run from 13 November until 3 January.
The latest government measures are due to come into force in England on Thursday.
BCP Council said plans for festive lighting would "continue to be rolled out", adding "Christmas is not cancelled but it will feel different".
Bournemouth will have lights and a Christmas tree in the square, Poole will have lighting from the Quay to Falkland Square, animations and illuminations and Christchurch will also feature a tree at Saxon's Square and lighting on the high street.
