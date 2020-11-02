Man injured in fall at illegal Poole warehouse party
- Published
A man has been taken to hospital after falling from a roof at an illegal party held in a former shoe shop in Poole.
Officers found the man after they were called to the Brantano warehouse on the Wessex Gate Retail Park at about 01:30 GMT on Sunday.
The man, whose injuries are not thought to be serious, is believed to have fallen from a roof inside the building.
The crowd was ordered to disperse and police said no arrests were made and no fines were issued.
Dorset Police said officers were reviewing evidence from the gathering to determine any further enforcement action.
The force has not yet revealed how many people were at the party.
