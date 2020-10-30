Lorry roof ripped off as it hits Poole railway bridge
- Published
A road was closed and trains were delayed after a lorry struck the underside of a railway bridge.
Dorset Police said the lorry hit the bridge on Bourne Valley Road in Poole at about 11:00 GMT.
There were no reports of injuries. The road was closed while the lorry was recovered.
Network Rail said trains were placed under a temporary speed limit while an inspection was carried out. No structural damage was found.
"As bridge strikes like this are entirely avoidable and cause delays for rail passengers, we advise drivers to always know the size and height of their vehicles," a spokesman said.