Claire Parry death: PC Timothy Brehmer jailed for manslaughter
A police officer who strangled his long-term lover after she exposed their affair to his wife has been jailed.
Dorset Police officer Timothy Brehmer killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.
Brehmer and Mrs Parry had a secret relationship for more than 10 years, a trial at Salisbury Crown Court heard.
Brehmer, 41, who admitted manslaughter and was acquitted of murder by a jury, has been jailed for 10-and-a-half years.
The trial heard mother-of-two Mrs Parry, who was married to another Dorset Police officer, met the defendant outside the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, to confront him about another of his extra-marital affairs.
Mrs Parry took his phone to look through his social media messages before sending a text to his wife, saying: "I am cheating on you."
Brehmer, of Hordle, Hampshire, said he had strangled Mrs Parry by accident during a "kerfuffle" in his car and that his arm "must have slipped in all the melee".
Mrs Parry, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day from a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.
Mr Justice Jacobs told Brehmer he was sentencing him "on the basis you lost your self-control following the sending of the text message to your wife where the affair was revealed, rather than on the basis that you had no intention to kill or cause really serious harm".
"I am sure that you did deliberately take Claire Parry by the neck applying significant force with your forearm or the crook of your elbow for a period of time while she struggled against you, thereby causing...severe neck injuries," the judge added.
"The evidence from the pathologist was that those injuries which she described as 'severe' on a scale of mild, moderate or severe resulted from the application of significant force to the neck for a period of a minimum 10 to 30 seconds and possibly longer.
"She said it was difficult to envisage a situation where a struggle in the car imparted the necessary degree of force or could explain the extent and severity of the neck injuries."
Mrs Parry's husband, Andrew, previously told the court Brehmer was the "worst kind of thief" and described the pain of telling their children that their mother was dead.
"It was like a physical weight crushing down on my chest," he said.