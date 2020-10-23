Poole motorbike crash: Boy, 16, killed, and two arrested
- Published
A 16-year-old motorcyclist who crashed into metal railings on a recreation ground has died.
The boy was riding a pit bike on the field near Poole Rugby Club and the Turlin Moor estate when he crashed on Monday morning.
He died at Southampton Hospital on Friday, Dorset Police said.
Two boys, aged 13 and 16, arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice have been released under investigation, the force said.
When officers arrived at the scene in the Hamworthy area, the pit bike was not there. It was eventually found on Tuesday afternoon
Sgt Craig Tatton said: "Our thoughts are very much with the boy's family and loved ones at this very difficult time."
He appealed for any witnesses to come forward.