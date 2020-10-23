BBC News

Poxwell thatched cottages fire: Man taken to hospital

Published
image copyrightDorset & Wiltshire Fire Service
image captionThe fire started in the kitchen of one of the semi-detached cottages

A man has been taken to hospital after a fire engulfed a pair of semi-detached thatched cottages in Dorset.

About 65 firefighters were sent to the blaze, which started in a kitchen in Poxwell, at 18:43 BST on Thursday.

Dorset & Wiltshire Fire and Rescue Service said the flames were brought under control by 23:00.

A fire service spokeswoman confirmed that an elderly man was taken to hospital with smoke inhalation. No other injuries were reported.

image copyrightPortland Fire Station
image captionAbout 65 firefighters from across Dorset were sent to the scene

The A353 between Warmwell roundabout and Osmington Mills were shut while firefighters tackled the fire but have since reopened.

A cause of the fire has not yet been confirmed.

More on this story

  • Dorset fire crews tackle thatched cottages blaze

    Published
    15 hours ago