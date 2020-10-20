Poole boy, 12, 'kidnapped to say sorry for damage'
- Published
A 12-year-old boy was kidnapped and driven away in a van to say sorry for criminal damage he allegedly caused the previous day, police have said.
The "extremely frightened" victim was chased by three men and "tackled to the ground" in Poole, Dorset, on Thursday, detectives added.
He was driven to an address in Stanfield Road and forced to apologise.
A 30-year-old man and a 16-year-old boy, both from Poole, have been arrested on suspicion of kidnap.
A 32-year-old man voluntarily attended a police interview, officers said. All three have been released under investigation.
The boy was with friends in Branksome Recreation Ground when he was approached at about 16:30 BST.
He was accused of causing criminal damage outside a property the previous morning, police said.
Det Sgt Aimee Lloyd said "This incident was extremely frightening for the victim. I would like to reassure everyone that we are carrying out thorough and extensive inquiries."
The boy was not injured, police added.