Murder-accused Dorset PC told detectives he was 'not a bad person'
A married police officer accused of strangling his lover to death told detectives he was "not a bad person", a court has heard.
Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry in a pub car park on 9 May.
The officer said she suffocated accidentally during a struggle after she texted his wife to reveal their affair, Salisbury Crown Court was told.
Mr Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
In a custody interview played in court, the defendant said Mrs Parry asked to examine his phone messages when he met her at the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset.
He said she would be "vindictive or nasty", laughing "or sneering" if he told his wife he loved her or missed her.
The officer said he cut his own arm with a pen knife while she was on his phone.
"I wanted to kill myself but the blood was pouring out and she didn't even bat an eyelid," he said.
The defendant said he tried to pull her out of the car after she used his phone to text his wife.
He said: "I had no intention of hurting her, I didn't hit her or anything like that."
Sobbing, he added: "I can only think she suffocated, I am so sorry. It's clearly my fault and I will go to jail for such a long time and I will lose my boy. I am so sorry.
"I am not a bad person."
The nurse had a broken bone in her neck and died in hospital the following day from a brain injury caused by compression of the neck.
Mr Brehmer had been in a relationship with Mrs Parry, who was herself married to another police officer, for more than 10 years, the court previously heard.
The trial continues.