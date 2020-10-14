Married PC 'afraid of losing son' before killing lover
- Published
A married police officer accused of murdering his lover was afraid of losing contact with his son if she revealed their affair, a court heard.
Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, killed nurse Claire Parry, 41, in a pub car park on 9 May.
Officers found Mr Brehmer with blood on his body and "crying hysterically" when they were called to the scene, Salisbury Crown Court was told.
Mr Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
The trial has previously heard Mr Brehmer had been in a relationship with Mrs Parry, who was herself married to another police officer, for more than 10 years.
Mrs Parry sent a text message revealing the affair to the defendant's wife minutes before she was fatally injured outside the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, jurors were told.
Martin Brown, a police officer who attended the scene, said: "I looked at Tim and asked what had happened, he said 'I can't remember', before crying hysterically."
The jury watched police body-worn video footage which showed Mr Brehmer with blood visible on his body.
He is seen sobbing and when asked what had happened, he said: "I have been having an affair for years, she was going to tell my wife, I am afraid I am going to lose my boy, so I met her here.
"She told my wife, I don't remember the rest."
Paramedics described finding injured Mrs Parry lying "half out" of the defendant's Citroen car when they arrived at the scene.
Mrs Parry, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day.
A post-mortem examination concluded the cause of death was a brain injury caused by compression of the neck
The trial continues.