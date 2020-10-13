Woman 'strangled by PC lover plotted his downfall'
A nurse who was strangled to death by a police officer had been plotting his "slow downfall", a court has heard.
Timothy Brehmer, a constable with Dorset Police, is accused of murdering Claire Parry, 41, after she revealed their 10-year affair in a text to his wife.
Ms Parry died in hospital after being attacked in a pub car park on 9 May, Salisbury Crown Court previously heard.
Mr Brehmer, 41, of Hordle, Hampshire, admits manslaughter but denies murder.
Mrs Parry believed her relationships with her lover and with her husband, also a Dorset Police officer, were both coming to an end in the days before her death, the court has heard.
She messaged a colleague of her husband and Mr Brehmer saying she planned to reveal her lover's several affairs to his wife.
Mrs Parry wrote: "My marriage has fallen apart as a result of him so I don't see how he should just get away with it.
"I hate the fact Tim is getting away with destroying women's self-esteem and lives.
"I am embarking on a slow and prolonged downfall of Mr Manwhore Brehmer."
The court heard Mrs Brehmer received a text from her husband's phone on the day of the attack which read: "I am cheating on you".
The message was sent by Mrs Parry a few minutes before she was fatally injured, the court has heard.
She was strangled in the car park of the Horns Inn in West Parley, Dorset, with sufficient force to break a bone in her neck.
The nurse, from Bournemouth, died in hospital the following day.
Prosecutors said the defendant admitted causing her death but claimed he was "simply robustly trying to get her out of the car".
The trial continues.