Swan shot with arrow in Poole released into wild
- Published
A swan which was severely injured when it was shot by an arrow in a park in Dorset has been released back into the wild.
It was one of three swans shot in Poole Park in recent weeks - the other two were killed.
The RSPCA said the arrow, which was lodged in the bird's neck, had narrowly missed its windpipe.
The swan had spent three weeks recuperating after undergoing surgery at Vets4Pets in Holes Bay.
The injured bird was found on 21 September, just hours after another swan was found fatally wounded near the boating lake.
Three arrows were recovered nearby.
A third dead bird was discovered on Tuesday. It had also been shot with an arrow.
RSPCA Inspector Patrick Bailey, who released the swan back into the water, said: "Why anyone would think shooting any animals like this was either fun or acceptable is completely beyond me.
"This swan was successfully rehabilitated after x-rays showed the arrow had pierced the muscle but luckily missed the windpipe so vets were able to remove the arrow in surgery."
Police are continuing to appeal for information.