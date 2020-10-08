BBC News

Man sentenced for rubbing Lidl napkins with licked fingers

image captionBenjamin Best pleaded guilty to contaminating or interfering with goods

A man who admitted licking his fingers and then rubbing them on to napkins at a supermarket has been sentenced.

Benjamin Best went into a Lidl store in St Andrews Road, Dorset, licked his fingers and "purposefully" rubbed them on to a product, police said.

He pleaded guilty to intending to cause public alarm and contaminating or interfering with goods.

At Weymouth Magistrates' Court, the 20-year-old, from Bridport, was ordered to carry out 180 hours of unpaid work.

He was also ordered to pay a victim surcharge of £90, and courts costs of £85.

Best must also attend rehabilitation appointments for up to 15 days, and his unpaid work must be carried out within the next 12 months.

He was not a confirmed Covid-19 case at the time of the incident.

image captionBest licked his fingers and rubbed them "purposefully" on to napkins at Lidl, police said

