Covid-19: Bournemouth party hosts fined by police over rules breach
Five people were fined for breaching coronavirus rules after 100 people were found at a party in Bournemouth.
Dorset Police said the party in Cardigan Road was reported shortly after 23:15 BST on Tuesday.
The people at the party were told to leave and the five hosts have each been given a £200 fine, the force said.
In England, a maximum of six people from multiple households can currently meet up both indoors and outdoors unless subject to other local rules.
A BCP Council spokesperson said: "While these penalties are a last resort, it should be clear that authorities will take action where blatant disregard has been displayed by a small number of individuals.
"We hope all residents understand the gravity of the situation and thank those who continue to comply with the necessary regulations."
Under the current rules organisers of large gatherings can be issued with fines of up to £10,000.
The latest number of cases of Covid-19 from data on Friday was confirmed as 2,060 in Dorset. The figure is up by 39 cases since Thursday.
