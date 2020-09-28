Woman knocked down in Poole Asda car park dies Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption The woman was knocked down in the Asda car park in Poole's West Quay Road

A 69-year-old woman has died after she was knocked down by a vehicle in a supermarket car park.

She was struck by a Vauxhall Insignia in the Asda car park in West Quay Road, Poole, on Friday afternoon.

Police said the woman died in hospital in Southampton a day later.

A 39-year-old man voluntarily attended a police station and was interviewed on suspicion of driving offences. Dorset Police said he had been released while inquiries continue.