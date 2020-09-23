Wareham's Blue Pool closes after owner's death Published duration 39 minutes ago

image copyright Norman Griffin image caption Fine clay particles in the disused clay pit are what causes the water to look turquoise

A popular Dorset tourist attraction has been forced to close due to the death of its owner.

Jennifer Barnard, whose father bought the Blue Pool near Wareham in 1935, had worked at the former clay pit for about 70 years.

She remained sole proprietor of the attraction until her death earlier this month aged 91, staff said

The site, famous for its turquoise lake, is now in the hands of executors and subject to probate proceedings.

Visit Dorset tourist information said the lake would be closed "until further notice".

On its website, it explains the unusual colour of the water: "Very fine clay in suspension in the water diffracts light in different ways, producing a spectrum of colour - sometimes green, sometimes turquoise."

image copyright George Baker image caption Blue Pool, pictured here in 1957, was bought in 1935 by Jennifer Barnard's father and turned into a tourist attraction

The pool is surrounded by 25 acres (10 hectares) of heath, woodland and gorse and is also home to a cafe, gift shop and museum.

The attraction also holds a collection of miniature teddy bears, known as the Wareham Bears

They were originally created by Mary Hildesley in the 1980s and have been at Blue Pool for five years.