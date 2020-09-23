Ferndown crash: Pedestrian killed in three-car collision
A pedestrian has been killed in a crash in Ferndown, Dorset.
The collision, which involved a blue Honda Jazz, a black Ford Focus and a blue Citroen C3, happened on Victoria Road at about 15:40 BST on Tuesday.
The pedestrian, a man in his 70s, from Bicester, Oxfordshire, died at the scene. His family has been informed, police said.
The driver of the Citroen, a local man in his 70s, was taken to hospital as a precaution.
Dorset Police said the drivers and passengers from the other two cars did not suffer any serious injuries.
Sgt Mark Scammell, of the traffic unit, said: "Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of the man who sadly died and we are carrying out a full investigation to establish the circumstances of this collision."
Officers have appealed for witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.