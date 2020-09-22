Weymouth attack-accused 'wanted John Cornish's bank card and PIN' Published duration 22 minutes ago

image copyright Google image caption Mr Cornish died at a property in The Esplanade in Weymouth

A 75-year-old man died after being attacked at home by drug users wanting his bank card and PIN number, a court has heard.

John Cornish suffered a fatal cardiac arrest in Weymouth, Dorset, in September 2019.

Hannah Day, 29, who had befriended Mr Cornish, and Aaron Brown, 39, blame each other for the attack, Winchester Crown Court was told.

The pair deny charges of manslaughter and attempted robbery.

Matthew Jewell QC, prosecuting, said Mr Cornish died shortly after being prodded with a knife, beaten and possibly strangled during the evening of 6 September.

'Drug users'

The victim suffered a fractured larynx as well as bruises and knife wounds to his face and other parts of his body, the barrister said.

Mr Jewell said: "Both defendants were drug users at the time which is no doubt why they wanted to steal from Mr Cornish.

"Both accept violence was used to take cash but they blame each other."

Mr Brown, of Lennox Street, Weymouth, called an ambulance which could not locate the victim after being given an incorrect address, the court heard.

The pair then spent the night at the house before Ms Day again raised the alarm and Mr Cornish's body was found, some 12 hours after the attack, Mr Jewell said.

Cash taken

The court heard that in 2016, Mr Cornish reported to police that Ms Day had used his bank card to steal £21,000.

Ms Day, of no fixed address, said she had taken £32,000 with his permission and was not prosecuted, Mr Jewell said.

In May 2019, Ms Day used Mr Cornish's bank card to make five small purchases, the jury was told.

She denies the theft of the card and five counts of fraud.

The trial continues.