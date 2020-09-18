Award for Dorset newspaper girl who made life-saving call Published duration 44 minutes ago

image copyright Dorset Police image caption In recognition of Miss Jupp's heroic actions, officers presented her with a Special Recognition award

An observant paper girl raised the alarm when she noticed a customer's daily delivery was going uncollected has received an award.

Eagle-eyed Naomi Jupp, 15, sensed something was amiss on her regular round in Christchurch, Dorset, when she was unable to post a newspaper.

She left the day's edition sticking out of the letterbox, and called police when she saw it again the next day.

Police arrived and took the elderly customer to hospital for treatment.

In recognition of the Miss Jupp's heroic actions, officers presented her with a Neighbourhood Inspector's Special Recognition award.

"I have put the paper half-in before when I have been worried about some of my other customers," the teenager, from Christchurch, said.

"Luckily I've never had to take action before. This time when I noticed it was still hanging out, I just felt that there was something wrong and that I should report it."

Naomi's mother Katherine said her daughter had "always been a caring, thoughtful and observant person".

Insp Nick Lee added: "Naomi's actions saved this gentleman's life and she should feel incredibly proud of herself. The award is our way of recognising this."

"Like Naomi, don't be afraid to take action if you think someone might need help."