Portland man found guilty of raping 11-year-old girl

image copyright Dorset Police image caption James Loveman subjected the girl to a "horrific" sexual assault, police said

A man has been found guilty of raping an 11-year-old girl in a derelict windmill.

James Loveman, 23, told his victim and her friend he was 15 when he met them late at night in Portland, Dorset, in August 2019, police said.

He was found guilty by a jury at Bournemouth Crown Court of rape and assault by penetration, and previously pleaded guilty to assault by touching.

Loveman, of Grangecroft Road, Portland, will be sentenced on a future date.

image copyright Google image caption The attack happened at a derelict windmill south of Easton

The defendant met the girls, then aged 11 and 14, in Easton Square at 01:30 BST on 31 August and invited them to the nearby windmill, police said.

He challenged them to play dares and attacked the younger girl when her friend went outside, detectives added.

DNA found on the victim's clothing matched Loveman, who was arrested on 7 September, police said.

Detectives also found her Instagram details which she entered on his phone on the night of the attack.

Det Insp Wayne Seymour said: "James Loveman took his young victim to an isolated location late at night before subjecting her to a horrific sexual assault.

"I would like to praise the victim for the bravery she has shown throughout the investigation and in supporting the trial process, helping to secure the conviction of Loveman for these despicable crimes."

