Man charged with murder following Bournemouth assault Published duration 1 hour ago

image copyright Google image caption Dorset Police received a report of an assault at the entrance to the Avenue Road car park

A man has been charged with murder following an attack in Bournemouth.

Dorset Police were called to a reports of a serious assault at the entrance to the Avenue Road car park at about 22:00 BST on Sunday.

Local man Stephen Jeffries, 59, was found a serious head injury and was taken to hospital where he died on Tuesday.

Carl Stuart Woolley, 32, of no fixed abode, is due to appear at Poole Magistrates' Court later.

Mr Jeffries' next of kin has been informed and the coroner has been notified, police said.

Det Ch Insp Jez Noyce, of the major crime investigation team, said: "Our thoughts are with the family of Stephen Jeffries and a detailed investigation is underway to establish what happened on the night of the incident."

He appealed for anyone with information to come forward, and asked people driving in the area to check their dashcams.